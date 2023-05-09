No matter what else he goes on to achieve in his career, even if yesterday’s second-half cameo during Sheffield United’s win over Birmingham City turns out to be the first of 500 or so senior appearances, the moment Paul Heckingbottom summoned Jili Buyabu from the bench towards the end of a routine victory at St Andrews will forever be etched into the youngster’s memory.

The latest in a long line of players to graduate from United’s renowned academy programme, which counts the likes of Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Phil Jagielka among its famous alumni, the wing-back acquitted himself well after making his professional debut on the day Heckingbottom’s promoted squad waved goodbye to the Championship.

So who is the 21-year-old, who moved to Bramall Lane 17 months ago after impressing in non-league for Hornchurch? Speaking after sending Buyabu on as a late replacement for the veteran Enda Stevens, United’s manager detailed the attributes which persuaded him to include the defender in the visitors’ plans for the trip to the West Midlands.

Jili Buyabu comes on for his Sheffield United debut at Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Jili is athletic, very sharp and can go both ways with the ball,” Heckingbottom explained, shedding light on why Buyabu was included in his plans for the meeting with John Eustace’s side. “When he gets into the final third of the pitch, he’ll always look to have a go and he’s also got a willingness to get back and defend. He’s got some really good qualities but, and it’s important to remember this, he’s also got a hell of a lot to learn still.”

Although sentiment undoubtedly played some part in his selections ahead of the clash with City - having already assured themselves of second place, it is doubtful whether Buyabu would have featured if United had required a win or a draw to seal Premier League status next term - Heckingbottom does not simply promote from within on a whim. Previously the club’s lead development coach before succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic midway through last term, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief views home-grown talent as essential to his employers’ future. But Buyabu, Oliver Arblaster, Sai Sachdev, Andre Brooks and Jordan Amissah, who have also made their first league appearances this season, must first prove to Heckingbottom they are worthy of an opportunity.

“Del (Geary, United’s academy director) and Micky Collins (under-21’s coach) and the other lads in the academy have done great,” he said. “With Jili, I think that’s 11 or so debuts coming through now and if you throw in the EFL Cup then it might be in the high teens. That’s a reflection of the hard work that’s continually happening. It’s a connection we want, with the academy. We don’t want any nervousness when they come in.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches Jili Buyabu at the end of the game at Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With United now preparing to re-enter the highest level of the English game, Buyabu’s next step is set to be a placement with an EFL or leading National League outfit on loan. Zak Brunt, who together with George Broadbent helped Boreham Wood reach the NL play-offs, was recently named as the Hertfordshire outfit’s young player of the year. Harrison Neal has secured the same accolade at Barrow FC.

“When they go out,” Heckingbottom said, “They’ve got to be the best where they are. That’s the aim.”

