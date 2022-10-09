News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Sai Sachdev goes from "park" to professional football

Not so long ago, Sai Sachdev was kicking a ball around the playing fields near his hometown of Leicester, dreaming of one day becoming a professional footballer.

By James Shield
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:50 am - 1 min read
It was an ambition he fulfilled at Stoke City yesterday, after being introduced as a substitute during Sheffield United’s trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Although the match did not finish in the visitors’ favour, the Championship leaders slipping to a 3-1 defeat, it will forever be seared into Sachdev’s memory; no matter what he goes on to achieve throughout the rest of his career.

Speaking after the game, United manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star why he elected to pick the teenager out of the Championship leaders’ development programme after seeing injuries continue to blight his defence.

“Sai is doing well,” he said, tracing the right-back’s rapid rise to prominence. “He was playing park football a couple of years back and we took him straight from there."

“He’s ‘s strong, athletic. He’s done himself no harm whatsoever out there.”

Sheffield United debutant Sai Sachdev in action at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sachdev was one of nine players on show in Staffordshire to progress through United’s system, including their captain Billy Sharp and City’s Phil Jagielka - who scored the second of the hosts’ three goals as Alex Neil’s men recorded a 3-1 victory. Oliver Arblaster and Daniel Jebbison were also brought on during the closing stages of the contest. Andre Brooks was an unused substitute while Iliman Ndiaye, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Kyron Gordon all started.

“Sai was the next one in line, with how the game is going,” said Heckingbottom. “He came out of grassroots football, which shows there are players out there.”

Paul Heckingbottom praised the youngster's performance for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sai Sachdev comes on for his debut for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
