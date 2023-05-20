Sheffield United will not make a quick decision on Will Osula’s immediate future at Bramall Lane, as a number of clubs in the English Football League prepare to launch bids to sign the centre-forward on loan.

Instead, manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to wait until his transfer plans for the new Premier League season begin to take shape before deciding whether Osula is likely to be involved in his squad on a regular basis next term. Even then, sources within the game have told The Star that United’s coaching staff are likely to assess the youngster’s progress during their summer training camp in Portugal before formulating an opinion on what is best for his development.

Bristol City are among around a dozen teams monitoring Osula’s situation in South Yorkshire, having seen him score a hat-trick against arch-rivals Bristol City during a recent under-21’s fixture. But if United do elect to place him with an EFL outfit, they would ideally prefer it to be one in the Championship after they gained promotion from the second tier last term.

Will Osula of Sheffield United is a wanted man: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Together with fellow teenager and close friend Daniel Jebbison, Heckingbottom believes Osula has the potential to become one of his leading marksmen over the course of the next few years. The pair both made senior appearances towards the end of the campaign, with Osula featuring twice after being recalled from a spell with Derby County.

A Denmark youth international, Osula’s experiences at Pride Park will have a huge bearing on how United’s coaching staff plot the next phase of his education. Signed by Paul Warne’s predecessor Liam Rosenior, who is now in charge of Hull City, Osula suffered from a lack of starts under the former Rotherham chief. This, even more so than the fact United were placed under a transfer embargo in January, prompted his return from the east Midlands.

Jebbison is preparing to represent England at the FIFA under-20 World Cup which is being staged in Argentina this month. With a number of top-flight outfits withdrawing their players from duty, Jebbison hopes to enjoy a prominent role in Ian Foster’s plans for the tournament.