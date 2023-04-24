'I nearly cried' - Sheffield United's emotional tribute messages before Man City FA Cup semi-final

Around an hour and half before going into battle with Manchester City, for the right to appear in June’s FA Cup final, Sheffield United’s players filed into the away dressing room at Wembley Stadium and quickly realised it had undergone a hasty refurbishment.

On the back of their individual cubicles, where The Blades’ crest would usually appear, messages from friends and family members were instead emblazoned across the panels which hung behind the team’s shirts. “It’s only a game of ball…so, so proud of you,” read the one John Egan’s mum had written for her son. Billy Sharp, meanwhile, was described as “my hero” by one of his young children. The idea was the brainchild of manager Paul Heckingbottom, who admitted he wanted his squad to recognise that, no matter what happened on the pitch, they had achieved something very special simply by being there.

“I knew they were there but I didn’t read any of them before I came in because I wanted to experience the moment in the same way as the lads,” he told The Star. “I read two or three but then I had to step away because I’d probably have started to get tears in my eyes.

“I think it went down well. We wanted to win but we’re also a team and whatever we do, we do it together. I would do anything for these lads. I genuinely think that much of them. But I also thought it was important to remind ourselves that we’re not only representing ourselves but also lots of other people, including all of the brilliant fans who came down to support us, as well. It’s about a community.”

Heckingbottom, who had already insisted upon inviting every member of staff who had helped United reach the semi-final to sit behind the dugout in order to recognise their contribution, watched his team initially frustrate Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side before eventually succumbing to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick. Two of those goals came in seven second-half minutes, after the Algerian had earlier put City ahead from the penalty spot.

“I wanted this to be a special day for everyone,” continued Heckingbottom, who credited United’s in-house media experts with producing the display boards. “We have attacked this competition right from the start and recognised that it is separate to the league. Now it’s back to that. All eyes are on trying to do what we set out to do right at the beginning of the season.”

Sheffield United players Max Lowe and John Egan (right) after their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United, who will seal automatic promotion from the Championship if they beat West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, dispatched Millwall, Wrexham, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers en route to the last four.

“We’ve been involved in some fantastic games and some wonderful occasions,” he said. “We wanted this one to be the same. It was the media team who did what they did. We know we can deck out the place a little bit differently and we thought something like this would be the best way to go forward.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage