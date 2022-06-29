Jebbison made his third appearance of the tournament during the Young Lions’ win over Italy in the last four.

That victory set up their meeting with the Israelis, who they have already beaten in the group stages, at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium - the home of Slovakian club Dynamo Trnava.

Jebbison was introduced during the closing stages of the meeting with Carmine Nunziata’s side, after second-half strikes from Bristol City’s Alex Scott and Jarell Quansah of Liverpool cancelled-out Fabio Miretti’s penalty. Miretti, who is contracted to Juventus, has also been capped by his country at under-21 level.

Jebbison, aged 18, elected to represent England at international level despite also qualifying for Canada - the country where he was born and spent the first 13 years of his life.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United and England under-19's: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After being drafted into the FA’s set-up, Jebbison became the youngster player to score on his full Premier League debut following his strike against Everton two seasons ago. United allowed him to join Burton Albion on loan at the beginning of last term in order to further his development.

Despite being pleased with progress under former Chelsea and Holland striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, now manager at the Pirelli Stadium, Jebbison was later recalled due to the injury crisis which threatened to derail United’s push for the Championship play-offs.

He made his 34th appearance of the campaign during the first leg of their ill-fated semi-final against Nottingham Forest.