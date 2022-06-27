Admitting he is set to operate with “smaller numbers” next season following United’s defeat in last term’s Championship play-offs, Heckingbottom concedes he has precious little margin for error in this summer’s market.

And that, the 44-year-old conceded, means even greater emphasis is being placed on the character of potential new recruits than usual.

“It goes without saying we want good players,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Otherwise, there’s no point in bringing them here. But we also want them to be good teammates as well.

“They have to be ready to give everything when they cross that white line, because otherwise they won’t fit in with the attitude of the lads here."

Former Beerschot loanee Isamaila Cheikh Coulibaly has now rejoined Sheffield United: JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“We also want good people as well as players,” he added. “By that, I don’t meant they have to behave every single minute of every single day, because nobody lives like that. What I mean is having the right mentality.”

Although United have yet to make any acquisitions ahead of their return to action on August 1st, midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly has started training at the Randox Health Academy after being recalled from a loan spell at Beerschot. Heckingbottom is unlikely to welcome comments the youngster made to a Belgian newspaper over the weekend, describing the atmosphere at United as colder and more “business-like” than in Antwerp. But Coulibaly’s words also underline the importance of ensuring he feels full integrated at Bramall Lane after spending the past two years on the continent.