Sheffield United: The most important quality new signings must demonstrate

Sheffield United have been reminded it is important they sign “good people as well as players” during the transfer window, as Paul Heckingbototm presses ahead with attempts to bolster his squad.

By James Shield
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:40 pm

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: The presentation being made to potential transfer signings is ...

Admitting he is set to operate with “smaller numbers” next season following United’s defeat in last term’s Championship play-offs, Heckingbottom concedes he has precious little margin for error in this summer’s market.

And that, the 44-year-old conceded, means even greater emphasis is being placed on the character of potential new recruits than usual.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

MORE: Nick Montgomery on Central Coast Mariners, Barcelona and becoming a manager

“It goes without saying we want good players,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Otherwise, there’s no point in bringing them here. But we also want them to be good teammates as well.

“They have to be ready to give everything when they cross that white line, because otherwise they won’t fit in with the attitude of the lads here."

MORE: Boss issues a warning about transfers as flurry of names appear

Former Beerschot loanee Isamaila Cheikh Coulibaly has now rejoined Sheffield United: JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“We also want good people as well as players,” he added. “By that, I don’t meant they have to behave every single minute of every single day, because nobody lives like that. What I mean is having the right mentality.”

Although United have yet to make any acquisitions ahead of their return to action on August 1st, midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly has started training at the Randox Health Academy after being recalled from a loan spell at Beerschot. Heckingbottom is unlikely to welcome comments the youngster made to a Belgian newspaper over the weekend, describing the atmosphere at United as colder and more “business-like” than in Antwerp. But Coulibaly’s words also underline the importance of ensuring he feels full integrated at Bramall Lane after spending the past two years on the continent.

MORE: Pledge made to Coulibaly, as he returns from Beerschot

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistants Jack Lester and Stuart McCall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
HeckingbottomBarcelona