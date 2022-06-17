The striker was called-up for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, by head coach Ian Foster after making his debut for the Young Lions towards the end of last year.

Jebbison, aged 18, also qualifies for Canada having been born in Ontario but has chosen to throw-in his lot with the Football Association. However, under FIFA rules, he could switch allegiance to either Les Rouges or Jamaica at a later date.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison comes on during the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Foster’s side start their campaign with a game against Austria before going on to face their counterparts from Serbia and Israel in the group stages. The competition is being staged in Slovakia, meaning Jebbison will not be present when Paul Heckingbttom’s squad begin their pre-season testing programme next week ahead of a warm weather training camp near the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

Jebbison, who joined United in 2018, became the youngest player to score on their full Premier League debut when he netted the winning goal during a top-flight tie at Everton 13 months ago.

Daniel Jebbison has been called up by England under-19's: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who was responsible for drafting him into the club’s senior squad, recalled him from a spell on loan at Burton Albion midway through last term when United suffered an injury crisis.