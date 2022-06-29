Charlie Cresswell, who is set to leave Leeds on loan in order to accelerate his development, is understood to have held talks with Millwall about a move to south London after being approached by their manager Gary Rowett.

Sunderland, who like United are monitoring Dion Sanderson’s situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers before deciding whether or not to firm-up their interest, also view Cresswell as an option after gaining promotion from League One last term.

But Rowett will be hoping that by striking early, the teenager will be persuaded that The Den is a more attractive destination after admitting he wants “regular first team football” to build upon his recent progress at Elland Road. Cresswell’s dad, Richard, made nearly 150 appearances for United during his own playing career.

With United focusing on Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic, whose ‘loan to buy’ agreement at Bordeaux has prevented them from finalising a quick deal, Millwall also hope to negotiate the purchase of Oliver Burke after acquiring him on a temporary basis earlier this year.

Charlie Cresswell has attracted plenty of interest after it emerged he could leave Leeds on loan this summer: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Scotland forward is expected to leave United before the transfer window closes, although Heckingbottom has indicated he will be given the chance to compete for a place in his starting eleven unless a “suitable” bid is received.

Given that Rowett discussed salary matters with Burke before his return to United, that has convinced Millwall, who visit South Yorkshire on August 6th, to focus their attention on Cresswell first.

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to bolster Sheffield United's defence this summer: Simon Bellis/Sportimage