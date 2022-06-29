Sheffield United: Defender suggested as a potential signing could line-up against The Blades next term

The son of a former Sheffield United player whose name was put forward as a potential signing for Paul Heckingbottom could be poised to line up against the 44-year-old’s team at the beginning of next season.

By James Shield
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:13 pm

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Transfer 'targets' rated as boss hopes to make a breakthrough

Charlie Cresswell, who is set to leave Leeds on loan in order to accelerate his development, is understood to have held talks with Millwall about a move to south London after being approached by their manager Gary Rowett.

Sunderland, who like United are monitoring Dion Sanderson’s situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers before deciding whether or not to firm-up their interest, also view Cresswell as an option after gaining promotion from League One last term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-familiar-faces-set-for-pre-season-clash-3748674

But Rowett will be hoping that by striking early, the teenager will be persuaded that The Den is a more attractive destination after admitting he wants “regular first team football” to build upon his recent progress at Elland Road. Cresswell’s dad, Richard, made nearly 150 appearances for United during his own playing career.

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-talks-likely-to-be-scheduled-with-ismaila-coulibaly-after-potentially-damaging-interview-3748188

With United focusing on Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic, whose ‘loan to buy’ agreement at Bordeaux has prevented them from finalising a quick deal, Millwall also hope to negotiate the purchase of Oliver Burke after acquiring him on a temporary basis earlier this year.

Charlie Cresswell has attracted plenty of interest after it emerged he could leave Leeds on loan this summer: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Scotland forward is expected to leave United before the transfer window closes, although Heckingbottom has indicated he will be given the chance to compete for a place in his starting eleven unless a “suitable” bid is received.

Given that Rowett discussed salary matters with Burke before his return to United, that has convinced Millwall, who visit South Yorkshire on August 6th, to focus their attention on Cresswell first.

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-three-matches-set-to-be-moved-after-government-intervention-3748952

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to bolster Sheffield United's defence this summer: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Richard Cresswell (second left) with his former Sheffield United team mates Rob Hulse, Derek Geary and Leigh Bromby© BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Paul HeckingbottomCharlie CresswellOliver BurkeDefender