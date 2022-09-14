His Sheffield United side will face direct sides this season, and those who play the game in a more refined way, and will treat those two imposters just the same.

Swansea City, the latest side to come up against and be dispatched by Heckingbottom's table-topping Blades this season, fall very much in the latter category, with Russell Martin seemingly anxious to avoid his players making one forward pass when seven sideways ones will do.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swans, averaging over 60 per cent possession in games so far this season, were limited to 10 per cent less than that by the Blades on Tuesday evening, as Heckingbottom's men played the Swans at their own game for large parts before pouncing at the opportune moment to snatch three points through Reda Khadra's injury-time strike.

This is not to say that United's approach is right or Swansea's wrong. But Heckingbottom didn't like what he saw from his side at times in the first half, feeling they were too 'safe' and content to play in front of Swansea.

"I'd rather give the ball away trying something," the United manager admitted. "And we did that more in the second half."

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United at Swansea City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

A slight switch in the second half saw outside centre-halves Chris Basham and Anel Ahmedhodzic switch positions, in a change that may be repeated in future weeks considering United's dearth of options on the left side, after a half-time instruction from the coaching staff to be braver in possession.

"The centre halves would have stepped in more second half after the conversation at half time," Heckingbottom said.

"We were good. You come here, where Swansea keep the ball off everyone, and we felt we were keeping it from them.

"Credit to them they dropped back and got behind the ball really quickly.

"In the first half, we were more dangerous when we won the ball back high.

"When we did make passes they got behind the ball and denied the space. But what we didn't do is risk the ball, which we try to do .

"It looked like we were content to play in front of them, which isn't us. I'd rather give the ball away trying.”

United will face many more challenges yet over a gruelling Championship campaign and some, inevitably and probably when we all least expect it, will prove troublesome to overcome.

But despite a potentially-crippling injury list, United have looked a robust and well-oiled outfit since their opening-day defeat at Watford and banished any fears of a hangover from last season's play-off heartbreak.

Having no players nominated for the Championship player of the month award recently highlights further the team effort this is rapidly becoming, with key men including Ahmedhodzic, Ollie Norwood, Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye - who all enjoyed stellar first months of the season - ensuring the Blades do not rely overly on one player, a criticism that was levelled at United last season with the presence of Morgan Gibbs-White.