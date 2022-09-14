10 free agent defenders Sheffield United could target if injury crisis deepens before January
It is a testament to the work of everyone at Sheffield United that their good start to the current Championship campaign has occured against a remarkable backdrop of injury issues.
Almost the entire left side of Paul Heckingbottom’s defence has been decimated by injury already this season, with other fitness issues also hitting key areas at various times so early in the campaign.
The Blades have only two fit, senior wing-backs, one for either flank, and no natural left-centre halves. The left of their midfield has been hit by the absences of John Fleck and Ben Osborn, while skipper Billy Sharp hasn’t played since the draw at Middlesbrough earlier in the season.
United have given themselves the option of registering one free agent before January after submitting only 24 senior players to the EFL, leaving Jack O’Connell’s name off their 25-man senior squad list.
And if injuries continue to bite at the back, they may be forced to draft in some cover. So here are 10 potential defensive options who left fellow Championship clubs over the summer … would you be happy if any of them came in at Bramall Lane, Blades fans?