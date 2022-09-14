Sheffield United hero's "pressure" claim bodes well for Blades' promotion ambitions
Reda Khadra, Sheffield United's match-winning hero at Swansea City, says the Blades are embracing the pressure of being the early Championship pace-setters after extending their lead at the top of the Championship table in south Wales.
Khadra came off the bench to score his first goal in United colours since signing on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, with his 94th-minute finish sparking jubilant scenes amongst Blades players, staff and supporters.
Signed to great fanfare amongst fans in the summer after his impressive displays against United on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, the 21-year-old has had a frustrating start to life in South Yorkshire with niggling injuries restricting him to just one league start so far.
But after his goal extended United's lead at the top of the table, the German said: "I don't mind to have pressure and the team don't either. We want to keep going and not think about any pressure, just try and enjoy every game and try to win every game as well.
"It was a tough game, a very tough game until the last minute. But we fought well as a team until the last minute and it was well deserved.
"I'm happy to help the team. I'm buzzing."
Khadra's winner came after industrious work from fellow substitute Rhian Brewster, who robbed former Blades defender Kyle Naughton before laying off for Khadra to poke home.
"I was hoping Rhian would see my run and credit to him, the pass was unbelievable," Khadra added.
"I was waiting for that moment, for my first goal. And now hopefully there's many more to come."