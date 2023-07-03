Four more players have left Sheffield United Women this summer amid the club’s transition to a full-time model in the future. The Blades have confirmed that highly-rated youngster Mia Enderby and experienced forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk are moving on, alongside Alethea Paul and Rhema Lord-Mears ahead of the new Women’s Championship season.

The departure of Enderby will raise particular eyebrows after establishing her place in the United side over the last year after joining from Leeds, while all three of her senior colleagues have been key players for United in recent seasons. Also moving on this summer is defender Ellie Wilson, who admitted on social media that she “cannot continue under the current dynamic as it is”.

United announced recently that they are transitioning towards a full-time model and introducing two academy age groups and an U21 team, as well as their existing emerging talent centre. Several players and staff members will sign full-time contracts, while Jonathan Morgan’s side will continue to play their home games at Bramall Lane. Season tickets will go on sale soon.

United are planning to recruit a head of women’s football in the coming weeks, while captain and UEFA A-Licenced coach Sophie Barker will take up the role of academy manager alongside her playing duties.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive, said: “During an increasingly exciting time for women’s football, we are delighted to take these steps at Sheffield United to reaffirm our commitment to our women’s team and its continued development.

“The investment in Sheffield United Women from our supporters as well as the club in recent years has been clear to see, and we’re all looking forward to continuing this journey together.

“As with Paul Heckingbottom and the men’s team, the board will support Jonathan Morgan and the women’s team as much as possible to continue the club’s pursuit for success.”

