Roy Hodgson will remain in charge of Crystal Palace - pic: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s opening-day opponents for the new Premier League season, Crystal Palace, have confirmed the appointment of former boss Roy Hodgson for the 2023/24 campaign.

Hodgson, who will celebrate his 76th birthday on August 9, returned to Selhurst Park in March following the departure of Patrick Vieira and guided them away from relegation danger, with Palace eventually finishing 11th. They will travel to Bramall Lane on the opening day of the new season on August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me,” Hodgson said.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree. I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

“As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself. His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”