Sheffield United could have been given the go-ahead to follow up their early interest in exciting midfielder Anis Ben Slimane this summer after his camp made their feelings clear about the Tunisian international’s future.

The midfielder, who shone at the World Cup in Qatar last year, is now in the final year of his contract at Brøndby and is rapidly approaching something of a crossroads in his career at the 11-time Danish champions. The club’s football director Carsten Vagn Jensen admitted recently that Brøndby are reluctant to lose Slimane for nothing next summer, suggesting that either a contract extension or a sale needs to be agreed.

Those comments will pique the interest of Paul Heckingbottom and his United recruitment staff, who are understood to have made contact with Slimane’s representatives - with Brøndby’s knowledge - earlier in this transfer window. But that did not materialise into a concrete bid as of yet and clubs in Turkey and France are also keeping tabs on Slimane’s situation.

The interest in Slimane is obvious, from United’s perspective. An ESPN scouting report before the World Cup put Slimane alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala as the best players under 23 to be plying their trade in Qatar and his performances on the biggest stage - including in a shock victory over eventual runners-up France - did little harm to his reputation.

Slimane is comfortable on the ball, with the capability to pull out a trick or two and also the ability to thread passes through to the front men quickly, and on either foot. He is versatile, able to operate in a conventional midfield role or behind the striker further forward, which would suit the shape boss Paul Heckingbottom sometimes used last time out in the Premier League.

And crucially, given United’s financial outlook, he would be available for a fraction of his true worth should he move on this summer, owing to his decreasing contract status. “Anis is still a fine player,” Jensen told Tipsbladet recently, “but it will not be so smart to go into September without having made a nice sale or having extended the agreement.

“It will be a bit of a shame to have half a season without one of the two things. I don’t think we should reject anything, but a clear flag has been raised from his camp in relation to the fact that it is probably time to move on.

“We would like to help look into that, but there must also be something concrete to deal with, and it is not the case that we want to give away our talented players.”

Although the last comment could be interpreted as Jensen warning Slimane’s suitors that Brøndby will not be bullied in the transfer market this summer, his contract situation has significantly weakened their negotiating position and the ball is no longer in their court. It is a position United will have to be wary of falling into themselves, with a number of star players - including Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye but also the likes of George Baldock, John Egan and Oli McBurnie - set to become free agents next summer, as things stand.

