Sheffield United have revealed their new training kit for the 2023/24 season, with a potential hint dropped over Max Lowe’s place in the pecking order as he donned the No.3 shirt left behind by the departing Enda Stevens.

United returned to Shirecliffe this morning for the first part of their pre-season campaign, with a series of tests on the agenda for the majority of Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team staff who reported back today. Some international stars including Sander Berge and John Egan have been granted more time off after featuring for their countries this summer while more will return to Shirecliffe later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst those back at the training ground today were Ben Osborn, Oli McBurnie and Chris Basham, who have all undertaken their own training programmes throughout the summer, while Max Lowe was pictured in United’s new Errea training kit with the No.3 on his chest, suggesting he may inherit Stevens’ old number next season.

As things stand Lowe is United’s only fit, senior left wing-back, with Rhys Norrington-Davies injured and Stevens leaving, with United understood to be scouring the market for another player to help in one of the most physically-demanding positions in the side.

After securing back-to-back promotions, after helping Nottingham Forest into the Premier League via the play-offs on loan before returning to the Blades before their automatic promotion last season, Lowe is relishing another crack at the top-flight after the disappointing experience of relegation in the infamous ‘Covid-season’ last time out.

“I’m not going to lie, we are fairly confident,” said Lowe ahead of the Premier League adventure. “We know what we are about and know how to play together. This is why we have been so consistent all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad