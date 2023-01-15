Sheffield United strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion place after beating Stoke City, moving 11 points clear of third with 19 matches remaining.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five things this match taught us about Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Iliman Ndiaye is some player: But then we knew that already. After reaching double figures for the season, the Senegal international produced the latest addition to his already marathon long showreel by effortlessly breezing past a marker before creating a chance for James McAtee, who fired over. No matter, as Jayden Bogle went on to score twice, punching either side of Nick Powell’s effort for the visitors. With seven assists also to his name, Ndiaye has been directly involved in more than a third of the goals United have scored this season. If the injury which forced him off proves serious, he will be impossible to replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle brings a different dimension: The former Derby County wing-back has now found the back of the net three times in his last two outings, having also written his name onto the scoresheet during an FA Cup win over Millwall seven days earlier. George Baldock, who missed this match because of injury, is one of United’s most dependable performers and deserves to start whenever fit. But then again, so does Bogle who brings something completely different to the table than his team mate. Baldock’s strength is his defending. Bogle shades things going forward, and is definitely a better finisher although the Greek international has a knack of scoring spectacular efforts. It creates a problem for Heckingbottom. But a lovely one to have and, although he insisted he wouldn’t afterwards, raises the possibility that he could change his selections depending on the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Lowe proves patience really is a virtue: Signed as part of the deal which also delivered Bogle during Chris Wilder’s reign, Lowe proved to be a slow burn at Bramall Lane. When he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest last term, later helping Steve Cooper’s side gain promotion to the Premier League, barely a voice was raised in protest. But now he is being granted opportunities, Lowe is showing exactly why Heckingbottom’s predecessor wanted to bring him to South Yorkshire. He claimed the assist for Ndiaye’s opener and, when Enda Stevens is fit, it is by no means certain he will immediately return.

There’s a habit United must still kick: United were in control. And then suddenly they weren’t, providing City with a route back into the contest. It’s difficult to pick fault with a squad which has now won 10 of its last 12 assignments. But if United have one, it’s a tendency to ease off the gas just before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss is right to want another signing: Not so long ago, Heckingbottom had a wealth of attacking options at his disposal. But with Reda Khadra’s loan being terminated and Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie both missing out here due to injury, things have suddenly changed. Daniel Jebbison replaced the Senegalese when he went off and, if Ndiaye fails to recover in time to face Hull City on Friday, fellow teenager Will Osula is likely to deputise for him. It’s plain to see why United’s manager wants to bring in another player before the window closes.

Sheffield United strengthened their grip on second place in the Championship by beating Stoke City at Bramall Lane: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star's James Shield believes Sheffield United are on course for promotion, although nothing is decided yet

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom accepts there is still lots of work to do before his team can begin dreaming about a place in the Premier League: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad