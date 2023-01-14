Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, expressed his surprise that Iliman Ndiaye was overlooked for the latest Championship player-of-the-month award after watching the Senegal international score his 10th goal of the season during a crucial win over Stoke City.

Ndiaye, who later gave United a scare when he limped-off with a leg injury, was nominated for the trophy following a series of superb displays since returning from the World Cup in Qatar. Despite claiming five assists during December, the voting panel assembled by the English Football League and sponsors SkyBet opted for Chuba Akpom instead with the Middlesbrough striker finding the back of the net four times before Christmas.

“For me, he was the player of the month,” Heckingbottom said. “Chuba scored four goals. But anyone who has watched the division will know, as far as I’m concerned, that there’s not been a better player than Iliman. And he answered everyone again.”

Ndiaye swept home during the opening exchanges of a match which also saw Jayden Bogle score twice either side of Nick Powell’s effort for the visitors. But the sight of him being substituted during the closing stages will cause United concern ahead of Friday’s game against Hull City. With Reda Khadra’s loan at Bramall Lane being cut short - the Germany under-21 international joining Birmingham City after briefly returning to Brighton and Hove Albion - United’s attacking options now appear perilously thin. Daniel Jebbison impressed after being introduced from the bench, seven days after opening his account for the campaign during an FA Cup win over Millwall, as United moved 11 points clear of third place.

Heckingbottom, who revealed it is too early to know the extent of the problem Ndiaye suffered, is petitioning United’s board of directors to replace Khadra. But, with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in talks about relinquishing control, the 45-year-old does not know if the finance required to broker a deal will be released; particularly given pressure on United’s budget is thought to have been the catalyst for those talks.

“Iliman wanted to carry on,” Heckingbottom said. “I don’t know (what the problem is). It’s a bag of ice on his leg, that’s what he’s walking around with. I thought it was cramp but it isn’t.”

Iliman Ndiaye scores his 10th goal of the season during Sheffield United's win over Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage