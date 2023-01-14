Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed the pitch he will use to try and persuade rival clubs to consider lending him a player despite warning budgetary constraints at Bramall Lane mean they could be forced to shoulder the financial burden of any loan deal.

After allowing Reda Khadra to cut short his stay in South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom is now searching for someone the fill the void created by the German’s departure as he looks to propel United back into the Premier League.

But any new signing must fit within the parameters of what Heckingbottom described as the “very favourable” deal United negotiated with Khadra’s parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Confirming he wants to sign a “like for like” replacement for the 21-year-old, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Any prospective deal comes down to how you pitch it. When it’s a football decision, and I know this from speaking to much bigger clubs, we are right up there. We’re at the top of the division for expected goals and so, if you’re a striker or a forward, why would you not want to come?”

“Yes, I’ll come up with ideas,” added Heckingbottom, who admitted United are “not close” to making a breakthrough in the transfer market. “The player might be happy and his club might be happy but the board or the boards might not be happy because of the finances or whatever. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Despite the failure of Khadra’s move, United have proven themselves to be shrewd operators in the loan market on Hecingbottom’s watch with Manchester City duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle both excelling while Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark has also impressed despite being frustrated by injuries.

United enter today’s home game against Stoke City ranked second in the Championship, nine points ahead of third-placed Blackburn Rovers. City are 18th but triumphed when the two sides met at the bet365 Stadium earlier this term.

Confirming he spoke with Khadra, who has now joined Birmingham City, before sanctioning his release, Heckingbottom said: “I’d always do that. There’s always a reason why someone isn’t playing and I get why he and Brighton had their take. But there were no hard feelings.”

Paul Heckingbottom is determined to try and replace Reda Khadra following the German's departure from Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Reda Khadra's deal with Sheffield United was very favourable, according to Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

