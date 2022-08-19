Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, that’s pretty true, I suppose that’s exactly what I am,” he replies, after being asked if he’s a normal guy who happens to be a footballer rather than a footballer trying to be a normal guy. “I’m just a down to earth bloke. The same little idiot as when I was young. Maybe that’s why I get into a bit of bother at times, why I keep putting my foot in it.”

Loyal teammate, Scotland international and United centre-forward, McBurnie has a complex relationship with the game which provides him with a living. Proud of his profession and grateful for the opportunities it bestows - “What would I be if I wasn’t doing this? Skint, probably” - the 26-year-old nevertheless makes no attempt to conceal his contempt for players who lose touch with their roots.

“It’s a tricky one really, because you hear all of these people saying they hate robotic footballers who all behave the same, talk the same, think they’re better than everyone else and talk about the same things,” he continues. “But then when you act like that, when you don’t conform to the stereotype, you get slaughtered.

"Most people out there are on your side, they know where you’re coming from. But there’s plenty who don’t. It’s all about finding a middle ground I suppose.

"Maybe when I was younger, I didn’t realise footballers were seen as role models and I get that, because lots of kids look up to you. But I also think it’s important to still be who you really are. Don’t try to pretend to be someone that, deep down, you aren’t.”

Sheffield United centre-forward Oli McBurnie has no time for pretentious footballers

On the rare occasions McBurnie has got above himself, family and friends, including Preston North End midfielder Tommy Spurr, are there to keep him in check. Previously of Sheffield Wednesday and now of Preston North End, Spurr’s son has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and McBurnie recently showed his support for the youngster by attending a charity match at his home near Leeds, where former United defender Matthew Kilgallon is now a neighbour.

“Tommy’s lad has been having some pretty horrible treatment so it was important. I wish it was in different circumstances but it was also good to catch up with a lot of mates.

“Why haven’t I changed much? Well, like I said, maybe a bit of stupidity. But also my friends and mum and dad wouldn’t let me either. They’re always reminding me about the importance of being grounded. My old man, if I put my foot in it then he lets me know. Or he’ll show me a video of me doing something a bit uppity from way back and ask ‘Who do you think you are?’ That’s what’s kept my feet on the ground.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is utterly convinced by Oli McBurnie's ability: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

The same goes for McBurnie’s detractors on social media, who frequently remind him in the most caustic language possible that the £20m United paid to sign him from Swansea City has not been repaid in goals. Chris Wilder, the manager responsible for bringing McBurnie back to South Yorkshire where he once spent a brief spell with Barnsley under the 54-year-old’s successor Paul Heckingbottom, always maintained his performances helped guarantee a second season of Premier League competition after leaving south Wales in 2019. But since United’s relegation from the top-fight 12 months later, McBurnie’s fortunes have gone south. Tactics, illness and injury, including the foot complaint which forced him to miss May’s Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, combined to leave McBurnie in a pretty dark place towards the end of last term.

“I caught Covid-19 and then tonsillitis on the back of it,” he says. “I lost about 7kg in weight and felt horrible, totally drained. My immune system was knackered and I had difficulty breathing but I’m over it now.”

“You try your hardest in the dressing room, to be a cheerleader because that’s the job of someone who isn’t playing,” McBurnie adds. But you want to be out there and there was one time when I felt as if I was letting everyone down.

“Sometimes I knew I wasn’t right but my head kept telling me ‘Carry on’ because I didn’t want to not be contributing or helping.

Oli McBurnie has the utmost respect for boxers and follows the sport closely: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“Was it the right thing? Maybe not. But I did it for the right reasons.”

McBurnie enters tomorrow’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers searching for only his ninth goal in nearly 100 appearances for United; the last of which came during September’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. But a combative display during their midweek win over Sunderland, which saw him draw a fine save from Anthony Patterson after coming on as a substitute, suggested McBurnie can recapture the form which saw him net 22 times in 32 starts for City.

“With the Covid and all of that, I lost about 7kg of weight. I felt drained. But now I’ve put all of that back on and more. Plus my body fat ratio is down. Basically, I’m ready to go and feel better than ever.”

As well as some kind words from Heckingbottom, who remains utterly convinced he can help United win promotion, McBurnie is also drawing inspiration from his second sporting love: Boxing. Fascinated with the fight game and a long time pal of unbeaten featherweight Jack Bateson - “We used to go down to Burmantofts ABA together back in the day, fitness for me” - McBurnie admits to being inspired by the discipline, dedication and sheer bloodyminded required to prosper inside the ring.

“I’m in awe of what they do and what they put themselves through,” he says. “The determination they’ve got and the self-belief. We can all learn something from that, including me.”