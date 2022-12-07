Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted that detailed planning and clear lines of communication with Bramall Lane’s board of directors is more important than a huge budget during next month’s transfer window.

As his team prepares to return to action following the Championship’s World Cup break, Heckingbottom is also plotting his club’s course through a period in the season which can make or break promotion bids.

“I’m not fighting for money, that’s not my responsibility,” said Heckingbottom, explaining his relationship with United’s hierarchy. “That’s not my responsibility. My responsibility is protecting and getting what’s right for this team.

“But I do want to be able to make the right decisions. That’s how I think we get the best out of the squad, out of me and everyone else here.”

Heckingbottom’s reminder about the importance of clarity is a reminder that, despite refusing to take part in the negotiations United are having with those players whose contracts are about to expire, he does want football to be factored into every calculation the club’s top brass make. And, preferably, be involved in the process which will decide how they react if bids for the likes of Ndiaye are received before United’s push for promotion is completed.

Heckingbottom’s side enter Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town - their first since November 8th - second in the table; three points behind leaders Burnley and two ahead of third placed Blackburn Rovers.

United hope both Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie will be available to face Town, with the latter recently undergoing surgery to repair a hernia. McBurnie, who like Ndiaye has scored nine goals so far this term, has seen his rehabilitation programme complicated by the fact he has also required treatment for an ankle issue.

Paul Heckingbottom wants to hear the right things from Sheffield United's board during the January transfer window: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United hopes to face Huddersfield Town: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

