Iliman Ndiaye and his Senegal team mates are set to fly back from Qatar today after exiting the World Cup, meaning the Sheffield United attacker faces a race against time in order to face Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Having lost their game against England in the last 16 of the tournament, Aliou Cisse’s squad remained in the Middle East yesterday for a series of debriefing sessions rather than immediately heading for Hamad International Airport.

Despite the reigning African champions’ schedule, United manager Paul Heckingbottom is convinced Ndiaye could be available for selection when Mark Fotheringham’s side make the short journey to South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. But the fact the Senegalese players and officials are travelling to Dakar en masse means the 22-year-old faces another gruelling journey before returning to England. Ndiaye’s plans have been further complicated by the fact there are no direct routes between the west African nation and the UK, with most itineraries involving a stop-off in either Spain, Portugal or Morocco.

Heckingbottom is hopeful of being able to call upon the youngster for the meeting with Town, given that his fellow centre-forward Oli McBurnie underwent surgery to repair a hernia last month. McBurnie’s rehabilitation programme has been complicated by the fact he also damaged ankle ligaments before entering hospital for the procedure.

With Ndiaye unlikely to report for duty at the Randox Health Academy until Thursday night at the earliest, United’s fitness and conditioning department are thought to have contacted their counterparts at the FSF, Senegal’s governing body, after he was pictured limping across the pitch following the 3-0 defeat by Gareth Southgate’s men.

But of equal concern will be what shape Ndiaye can realistically be expected to be in after making the journey from Doha to the UK via west Africa.

United, who have welcomed goalkeeper Adam Davies back to their training complex after he travelled to the WC with Wales, are second in the Championship table; three points behind leaders Burnley and two ahead of third-placed Blackburn Rovers. Town, who appointed Fotheringham when Danny Schofield left his position in September, are bottom.

Iliman Ndiaye flies back from the World Cup today: George Wood/Getty Images

A Senegalese fan waves the national flag as they watches Iliman Ndiaye and his fellow countrymen in action: JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images