Mark Fotheringham’s side faced Olympiacos of Greece at the venue, where United have previously established pre-season training camps under Chris Wilder and Slavisa Jokanovic. The Greek giants are now managed by former Real Madrid midfielder Michel, who was in charge of Malaga when Wilder’s United squad faced Los Albicelestes in the nearby town of Coin five years ago. That contest was settled by a goal from John Fleck, as United began applying the finishing touches to their preparations for the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

Despite losing 2-0, Town’s coaching staff expressed their satisfaction afterwards having seen a number of key players make their returns from injury. Tino Anjorin, on loan from Chelsea, featured after recovering from a bout of glandular fever while Danny Ward confirmed his recovery from an ankle complaint. Etienne Camara also took part, after receiving treatment for a hip flexor problem.

Fotheringam will hope all three could play some part when Town, who are bottom of the table, visit second placed United on Saturday.

Jonathan Hogg and Tyreece Simpson also continued their phased rehabilitation programmes during the trip to Spain, where Fotherham admits he focused on improving his squad’s attacking capabilities. Standard Liege and the German national team have also recently stayed at the MFC.

Speaking before United’s win over Cardiff City last month, which saw them finish the latest round of fixtures three points behind leaders Burnley, manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was considering taking his team overseas before electing to stay in this country instead.

Like Town, United have also used the pause in the fixture schedule to work on fitness and conditioning after seeing the likes of Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe all miss the trip to the Welsh capital. George Baldock, who scored the only goal of the contest, featured despite being troubled by a groin injury.

McBurnie, whose partnership with Iliman Ndiaye has helped power United’s climb up the rankings, underwent surgery to repair a hernia last month but Heckingbottom is hopeful he will be able to face Town. Ndiaye will travel back to England this week, after representing Senegal at the World Cup and starting their last 16 defeat by the Three Lions. He also won caps during the African champions victories over Ecuador and the host nation Qatar in the group stages.

The Marbella Football Centre, where Huddersfield Town and Standard Liege (pictured) have been working out: JOMA GARCIA I GISBERT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Following their assignment against Town, United complete their 2021 programme by playing Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Blackpool. They then travel to Queens Park Rangers on January 2nd before returning to London for an FA Cup third round tie at Millwall.

Town worked out twice a day at the MFC, as Fotherinham attempts to steer them towards safety following a troubled start to the new campaign. He was appointed in September, following spells on the coaching staff of Karlsruhe, Ingolstadt and Hertha Berlin. Fotheringham completed a spell at Freiburg during his own playing career, which also included stays at the likes of Celtic, Norwich City and Fulham.

Mark Fotheringham, the manager of Huddersfield Town: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Germany have also recently visited Marbella, before the World Cup in Qatar: Fran Santiago/Getty Images