Sheffield United handed missed chances warning by Blackburn Rovers star

Sheffield United face Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers star Scott Wharton has pointed to one key area for improvement as his side prepare to face Championship rivals Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The two sides have experienced poor runs of form in recent weeks and both lie in the Championship relegation zone ahead of their Ewood Park clash. Saturday’s win against Watford was only the second time the Blades have collected maximum points from their first ten games of the season and Tuesday night’s hosts have claimed the same number of wins from their nine Championship fixtures.

Rovers’ dismal run was extended on Saturday as two goals in as many second-half minutes condemned Valerien Ismael’s men to a 2-0 loss at Championship leaders Coventry City. However, the former Premier League champions did create a number of opportunities during the loss but were left to rue a number of missed chances to claim at least a point from their meeting with Frank Lampard’s men.

For defender Wharton, improving in the final third is the main ahead of what could be a pivotal week for his side as their home game with the Blades is quickly followed by another home clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We had a game plan, we produced it, we just didn't put the ball in the net and that's a thing in football you need to do to win games. We do need a win for the group I think, just to give everyone a boost and the confidence. Hopefully that can change our momentum. These two next home games, if we pick up some good results, hopefully two wins, can be a real turning point for us."

What has Chris Wilder said about Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers?

Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies were unavailable to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Blades boss gave an insight in a number of injury concerns, saying: “The group is the group right now. Ollie (Arblaster) is back training, and that’s going to be possibly international break next time. I’ve talked about Gus (Hamer), hopefully we’ll have Tom Davies back on Friday [against Preston North End]. Chongy (Tahith Chong)will be the next international break I should imagine, as well. Getting a couple of those boys back would be good for the group.”

