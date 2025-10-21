Chris Wilder prepared to make “tough decisions” in Sheffield United transfer market after sending player warning

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United’s players that there is still time to play themselves out of his plans for the Blades’ future as he prepares to make some “tough decisions” when the January sales begin. Wilder is looking to restore his stamp on the squad he reinherited from Ruben Selles earlier this autumn.

Until January he is working with the options at his disposal but work is already underway towards addressing that in the new year, with chief executive Stephen Bettis signalling recently that the loan market will form a key part of United’s work.

That brings its own problems, with United already having five temporary players on their books - the most they can field in any one matchday squad. It seems inconceivable that many more will be added without some existing ones potentially making way.

One obvious candidate is Louie Barry, whose loan move from Aston Villa has not taken off thus far and who failed his most recent audition after being handed a rare start in Saturday’s win over Watford. Tyler Bindon, the Nottingham Forest defender, has not featured for United since their defeat at Middlesbrough on August 30, while Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey has missed the last four games due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Asked if he had already formulated a plan for which players may go back to their parent clubs in January, Wilder replied: “Yeah, we've had internal discussions about what's going on. We have to have a plan.

“There's a document that's gone to the board, but those plans can change pretty quickly. There's always opportunities for players to change my thoughts, and vice versa as well. Players that maybe I think are in the plans, they can change my thoughts by not doing what I expect and want them to do as well.

“It's not going to be huge changes but certainly the document has got some recommendations, positive ones to hopefully impact us pretty quickly after January. The group is certainly too big at the moment and some of the younger players that we've talked about need to go out and play football on loan.”

The likes of Louie Marsh and Ryan One have outgrown development league football but whilever United remain a category two academy, their promising youngsters will continue to come up against the standard of opposition that they are comfortably beating.

“One of the things that I've talked about over the last two years is the division that the U21s are playing in now,” Wilder added. “It feels a comfortable division for the standard of players that we're trying to produce.

“So going category one and getting all the other things sorted out is really important to us as a football club. And then we can test the younger players in a completely different environment against top players in the country. So getting them out on loan is key, and making some tough decisions that we're paid to do.”