Rhys Norrington-Davies' Sheffield United future plan clarified amid impressive QPR loan resurgence

Sheffield United will continue to keep a close eye on Rhys Norrington-Davies’ progress on loan at Queens Park Rangers this season with a view to potentially bringing him back to Bramall Lane, even if the smart money seems to be on him being allowed to see out the season at Loftus Road.

The Welsh international was sent to the Blades’ Championshjp rivals in the summer transfer window with a view to playing some consistent football after a torrid time with injuries in recent seasons.

Reports from the capital have suggested that Norrington-Davies is thriving and with United looking to freshen up their squad in January that has led to suggestions amongst the fanbase that United could bring the 26-year-old back to Bramall Lane in January.

Asked if he had given any consideration to that idea Wilder, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, admitted: “He needs to play. I think everybody knew that for quite a while. He's had some unfortunate injuries over the past two and a half years, and everybody wants to play. It’s a good club that he's joined.

“Like every other player that's out on loan, we have a loans manager that goes and watches them. So whether it's Billy Blacker up in Scotland or Rhys in London, we have reports and we watch them regularly and see how they're going on.

“We have to look after number one really, first and foremost. So we'll see how that goes over the next eight, nine, ten weeks and see how that goes. But he’s not doing himself any harm at all, playing well at a good club that's going well in the Championship.”

United are also currently plotting loan moves for a number of their current players, with the likes of Louie Marsh and Ryan One in particular caught in the inbetween phase of being far too good to play U21s football but not quite in a position to make United’s first-team squad as things stand.

Scot Kenny Black is the man in charge of United’s loan players, with importance placed on keeping an eye on how they are progressing elsewhere and making sure they feel like they have not been exiled miles from home at usually a formative stage of their footballing journeys.

“There are different types of loans,” Wilder added. “Obviously loans for the young boys is an experience and some are situations where players might see their future elsewhere. So Rhys will have his own thoughts on where he sees himself. I'd like to think that he'd want to be a success here and get into the first team here.

“But also understanding that if that opportunity is not there, then he might have to seek something else to keep his career moving forward. So we have a loan manager out there, going and watching them and keeping in contact with them. And then obviously reporting back to us on a regular basis.”