Sheffield United’s players have been warned that they can’t “waste” the good feeling that a welcome victory over Watford has created after the Blades posted a long-overdue first home win of the season. The three points was enough to lift them off the bottom of the Championship table.

But there has to be more to come in the coming weeks and months as United look to overcome their horror start to the campaign and restore some pride and belief in themselves and the club. There is another chance to continue the positive momentum with two more games this week, at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday and Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End on Friday evening.

Callum O’Hare was the Blades hero as he netted a second-half winner while Sam McCallum earned a standing ovation after an impressive display at left-back. And Wilder said afterwards: “We needed a platform, and we just can't waste it. Can't waste it.

“It was a bit edgy towards the last five minutes when they chucked a lot of stuff in the box. But I've got to say, from my point of view, I thought it was a deserved win. The attitude of the players was first-class. It's been a tough two weeks for them. And I've seen a lot of really positive signs over the last two weeks.

“But we talked about it before. Positive signs in meetings and positive signs on training grounds don't represent a positive sign going out into the big arena in front of a demanding crowd. And rightly so.

“It ain't easy to win in this division. You have to do a lot of things well. Now and again, you get the odd results where teams win three or four or five. But to win games football in the division is hard, and especially in the position that we're in.”

Three huge points are obviously key for the Blades but equally as important is the feeling of a positive Bramall Lane, which United’s new players experienced for the first time. “It was great for the players to experience that today, what Bramall Lane's like.

“In the last five minutes when they're giving everything, the players are giving everything, and the connection is there for everybody to see. And you saw that, some big performances out there.

“I know where I want to take it [this season], and I think you'll understand that. I came back, and I didn't have to risk. But I risked because of the feeling, and I risked because I wanted to help. Someone behind the dugout on 93 minutes said to me: ‘Why do you do it?’

“And I've got to say, I was scratching my head for about 10 seconds. Thinking: ‘Why do I do it?’ And then I remembered that I do it because of that feeling; that feeling that everybody gets when the final whistle goes.

“That feeling that we'll all have over the weekend, and now we're all chasing that feeling. And I suppose I'll chase it until I finish. But there's still a little bit more chasing to do.”