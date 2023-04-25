News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United vs West Brom injury news with 8 out and 1 doubt

A look at the latest Sheffield United and West Brom injury news as they prepare for their upcoming Championship clash

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United have two games in hand on 3rd place Luton Town and are currently four points above the Hatters. The Blades can take a step closer to promotion to the Premier League with a win over West Brom on Wednesday evening.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side won 1-0 in their last league outing at home to Bristol City before losing 3-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news regarding the club and their next opponents...

Sheffield United remain without injured trio Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster and Ben Osborn as they are all still in the treatment room. Enda Stevens has returned to training but it remains to be seen whether he will be thrown back in.

Loan pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee are back after missing the Manchester City clash due to being cup-tied. The latter scored the winner against Bristol City last Tuesday.

As for West Brom, key midfielder Okay Yokuslu was a doubt last weekend ahead of their trip to Sunderland but ended up playing. Former Sheffield United defender Kyle Bartley also returned to the side after recovering from a hamstring injury which is a boost.

Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea, Adam Reach, and Daryl Dike are all sidelined for the Baggies. Carlos Corberan’s side are still well in the chase for a play-off spot despite losing to the Black Cats. They are two points off the top six with three fixtures left to play.