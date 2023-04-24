News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
13 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
13 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
14 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
15 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Where Sheffield United sit in Championship table based on last 10 games compared to Burnley, Middlesbrough & more - gallery

How the table would look for Paul Heckingbottom’s side based on just the last ten matches and the differing results for the likes of Luton Town and Watford.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

Although they will not be taking part in the FA Cup final this year it is still likely to be a positive season for Sheffield United who are closing in on promotion to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side need just one more league win to guarantee they finish second in the EFL Championship and they will have that chance when West Brom visit Bramall Lane on Wednesday. Blades’ supporters will be hopeful of a positive result in that fixture, especially given how well they have performed overall in recent weeks.

Here is a look at the latest EFL Championship form table for the last ten matches and where each club would sit from bottom to top based on just that time period:

Points = 5, GD = -5

1. 24th - Reading

Points = 5, GD = -5

Photo Sales
Points = 8, GD = -12

2. 23rd - Queens Park Rangers

Points = 8, GD = -12

Photo Sales
Points = 9, GD = -2

3. 22nd - Watford

Points = 9, GD = -2

Photo Sales
Points = 10, GD = -6

4. 21st - Norwich City

Points = 10, GD = -6

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:BurnleyMiddlesbroughLuton TownWatfordPaul Heckingbottom