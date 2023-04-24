News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
13 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
13 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
14 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
15 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

The very best Sheffield United fans pictures from Wembley on a day of pride for Blades

No one expected Sheffield United to beat Manhester City but what they did anticipate was a mass of red and white turning up to back the Blades.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

And that was the case at Wembley on Saturday as 30,000+ fans made the journey to the capital to see United edged out by one of the best club sides in the world.

A Riyad Mahrez hat-trick sealed City’s place in the showpiece final at the same venue in June but as the players trooped off afterwards, a chorus of ‘The Blades are going up’ belted around Wembley, with the most important games still to come as United look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

MORE: United fans shine at Wembley as they wonder what could have been

“The fans have been incredible with us this season. They live and breathe the club, just like a lot of us do,” defender George Baldock said afterwards.

“They understand the difficulties we’ve had this season, on and off the pitch, it’s been well documented, but they’ve stuck with us home and away.

MORE: Sheffield United, brilliant George Baldock and the lessons to learn from Man City FA Cup semi-final

“We went on a pre-game walk and went past a few of them. It was incredible to see smiles on their faces, drink in hand, enjoying their day out.

“They’re the special moments we want to give the fans and hopefully we can give them another one on Wednesday.”

MORE: 'I nearly cried' - Sheffield United's emotional tribute messages before Man City FA Cup semi-final

Take a look through our gallery of the best pictures of Sheffield United fans enjoying their day inside and outside Wembley on Saturday.

Sheffield United fans were out in their numbers to cheer on the Blades in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

1. Sheffield United fans at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Man City

Sheffield United fans were out in their numbers to cheer on the Blades in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Photo: Sport Image

Photo Sales
London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London.

2. Sheffield United fans at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Man City

London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Darren Staples

Photo Sales
London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London.

3. Sheffield United fans at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Man City

London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Paul Thomas

Photo Sales
London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London.

4. Sheffield United fans at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Man City

London, England, 22nd April 2023. Sheffield United fans at Wembley during the The FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Paul Thomas

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 21
Related topics:WembleyGeorge BaldockPremier League