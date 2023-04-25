Iliman Ndiaye has enjoyed a stand-out season for Sheffield United who are three points from securing a return to the Premier League

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye is attracting interest from a number of clubs and is expected to move on from Bramall Lane this summer.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says Premier League outfit Everton are among teams keeping tabs on the Senegal international while there is also interest from Italy.

Ndiaye is under contract with the Blades until the end of the 2024 campaign, after signing a new contract in September 2021. In December it was revealed the Blades has yet to hold in-depth talks over a new deal.

In January, reports suggested top-flight clubs were interested in the player with Everton’s interest dating back at least a few months. However, he remained with the club as part of their bid for automatic promotion.

Ndiaye’s representatives have not appeared willing to enter discussions over a contract extension, despite the Blades putting themselves on the cusp of a return to the Premier League.

United’s return to the Premier League and a potential takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi could impact Ndiaye’s future but as it stands the Blades can either decide to keep the player during the next two transfer windows and risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Ndiaye scored the only goal in United’s memorable FA Cup victory over Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

The forward has 13 goals and eight assists in the Championship this season and has proven a key player in United’s promotion bid. His performances with the Blades earned him up a call-up to the Senegal squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

He scored his first goal for his nation in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Mozambique last month.

Ndiaye has been praised by his manager Paul Heckingbottom on a number of occasions this season, with the head coach saying of the player last month: “I’ve always known what he is capable of. I know I’m going to sound as if I’m biased but Iliman can do it against anyone. It doesn’t matter what the level of the opposition is at all.

“Where the best players play, the areas they do damage in, he really comes alive.”

