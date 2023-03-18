All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Sheffield United are back in action on Sunday when they face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It’s unusual for two Championship sides to be facing off this late in the competition, but it presents a big opportunity for the Blades to secure a Wembley and FA Cup semi-final spot. Though, as the Championship table reflects, Rovers will present a big test at Bramall Lane, with form often going out the window in cup ties in any case.

Ahead of the clash, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has issued as fitness update on his team, saying: “(McAtee had) cramp, so he will be fine, fit and available. The only one who felt anything was Jebbo (Jebbison), he took a knock with that tackle in the first half so he has not been on the grass today so we will see how he is tomorrow.” Elsewhere, George Baldock is a doubt, hoping to return to action here.

As for Blackburn, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski remains out, along with key stars Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Adam Wharton, Bradley Dack and Jack Vale. Sorba Thomas is also out due to being cup-tied.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson didn’t say much about team news ahead of this one, but speaking about the FA Cup in general, he said: “When I was a young boy growing up in Denmark, I grew up with English football, I watched the FA Cup. Those moments when smaller clubs can beat the big ones, football is an extremely important part for the social way of living in each city.