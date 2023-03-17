McAtee hoping to help Blades reach FA Cup semi-final this weekend

James McAtee is adamant he has the capability of playing in midfield for parent club Manchester City - but accepts that his chances of doing so have been greatly enhanced by his season-long loan spell at Sheffield United.

The England U21 international overcame a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane to emerge as a key men for boss Paul Heckingbottom, as United chase both promotion to the Premier League and a run to the Wembley stages of the FA Cup.

Their promotion push takes a brief pause this weekend when they host Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while McAtee’s older brother John and his Grimsby Town teammates take on Brighton at the same stage.

McAtee scored his fifth goal in United colours in midweek to help seal a potentially-vital victory away at Sunderland, and has developed immensely from the wide-eyed youngster who was dragged at half-time of only his third Blades start away at Luton Town back in August.

“That was a big learning curve,” McAtee recalled in an interview with The Times. “It was more than just kicking me, it was me not being aware of the level I was stepping into. I was a bit arrogant, a bit naïve to go into the game that I’ve always been decent in no matter what game. It was a big wake-up call and probably the best thing that’s happened. I was very down afterwards.

“My brother and some of the lads at Sheffield put their arm around me and said: ‘It happens to everyone’. If that game hadn’t happened, I don’t think I’d be as good as I am now. I wouldn’t have learned lessons.

“I feel like I’m getting better with the physicality and the pace of the Championship. I can start doing the things I like to do and affect the game more. It’s been a good middle part of the season and hopefully it carries on.”

“I think if you asked the players at Sheffield, they’d say I’ve grown a bit, I’ve got stronger,” he added. “Second balls was a big thing for me – I was reacting to the ball instead of being around it in the first place. I went into the Championship thinking it’d be the same, that it’d go well. At the start it made me take a step back.”

McAtee, and his City teammate Tommy Doyle, are monitored closely at Bramall Lane and The Times report that McAtee met with City boss Pep Guardiola recently to discuss what will happen next season.

”I needed minutes to try to become the player that City can trust,” McAtee added.

“Personally I think I’ve got the ability to play in midfield [for City]. But I am a player who can move around. If I’m playing for City’s first team then I’ll take it in any position.

“His [Guardiola’s] biggest piece of advice is to become more patient. When I get the ball I want to make things happen, keep trying it, but he says to keep recycling it and in good teams like City you’ll always get the ball back in better positions.”