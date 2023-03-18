News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United players receive FA Cup challenge after England manager's admission

With Gareth Southgate admitting he is now scouting the Championship for players capable of representing their country amid fears about a drop in the number of homegrown Premier League footballers, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told members of his squad the FA Cup represents an opportunity to put themselves in the spotlight.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 18th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers, which is being screened live on terrestrial television, Heckingbottom highlighted the “different audience” matches in the competition attract as being another potential springboard towards greatness.

“This is a chance for people to make a name for themselves,” he told The Star, refusing to downplay the significance of the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side. “It’s a chance for them to do that and put a marker down. Especially if you are a young player coming through, these big games can put you on a different stage.”

Teenager Andre Brooks used United’s fifth round victory over Tottenham Hotspur to raise his own personal profile, impressing during the 1-0 win before being withdrawn during the closing stages. Making his full senior debut, Brooks’ display would have put him in contention to face Rovers were it not for an injury which Heckingbottom recently stated was sustained in training.

Second in the Championship table, United progressed past Millwall and Wrexham to set-up their meeting with Spurs. That contest was settled by a goal from Iliman Ndiaye, who travelled to the World Cup with Senegal last year. Goalkeeper Adam Davies also visited Qatar, after being named in Robert Page’s Wales squad.

With four EFL clubs reaching the last eight of this season’s tournament, Heckingbottom said: “The appeal for me is that this is a different competition. There seems to have been a little bit of a spark about the cup. There’s been a re-ignition of interest which is good. We’ve been involved in a couple of stories and different occasions.”

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur is closed down by Andre Brooks of Sheffield United: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
“It’s a different TV audience,” he added. “You see different people, It adds to the different feel and for me, that’s really enjoyable. We’ve got to try and make the most of it in every way possible.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Stu Forster/Getty Images
