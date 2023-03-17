Daily Mail report raised concerns of administration after remarkable claims about Blades’ financial situation

Sheffield United have declined to comment on national newspaper reports today that the club are at risk of going into administration, and incurring a potential 12-point penalty which could wreck their automatic promotion hopes.

The Daily Mail claimed today that United are battling to avoid administration, with the 12-point penalty a possibility if they enter before next Thursday. A list of cost-cutting measures have been alleged to help, including turning off the undersoil heating at Shirecliffe, cutting back on paint and fertiliser use and delays in paying suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades’ financial problems have been well documented already, with the club under a transfer embargo after failing to keep up with transfer payments. There was talk of going into administration earlier in the season, around the time of the transfer window - during which United kept two of their prized assets in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

United are understood to have rejected a bid from Everton for the former which would have solved their money concerns, which hardly pointed at the time to a club on the brink of administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are also in the middle of a takeover battle, with the EFL still mulling over Dozy Mmobuosi’s bid to take control of the Blades. Boss Paul Heckingbottom, while pointedly deciding to stop answering questions on matters such as takeover and embargo earlier this season, has nevertheless spoken on multiple occasions about the challenges and issues his side have had to contend with this season - which could still end with a much-needed promotion to the Premier League and a run to the Wembley stages of the FA Cup, ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final against Blackburn at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were forced to train indoors at Shirecliffe recently after the heavy snowfall, a move which Heckingbottom admitted may have contributed to youngster Andre Brooks’ ankle injury while training with the Blades’ U21 side.