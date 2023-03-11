Sheffield United’s match against Luton Town at Bramall Lane has been given the go-ahead to proceed, despite the adverse weather conditions in the city this week.

Heavy snowfall across Sheffield through Thursday and into Friday threatened to cause a postponement of the Championship fixture, with low temperatures overnight and the possibility of icy conditions in the surrounding areas also a concern.

However, the club has this morning stated that the match will go ahead and that, “Officials are confident that every effort has been made to ensure the safety of supporters, players and officials.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tweet from the club’s fan services account added: “Supporters of both the Blades and Hatters are asked to take extra care en-route to and within the stadium, as well as preparing for a cold afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grounds staff at Bramall Lane had worked hard on Friday to clear all routes in and around the stadium of snow and gritted areas to prevent the overnight freeze from adding further issues.