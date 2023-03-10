Luton Town have become an even more formidable proposition since facing Sheffield United in August, Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, after revealing he is not surprised to see them challenging at the top end of the Championship table.

After moving seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third following Tuesday’s win over Reading, second-placed United continue their push for automatic promotion when they face the visitors from Bedfordshire tomorrow.

The two clubs drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this term, with United requiring an equaliser from Oli McBurnie to ensure they took something from what proved a difficult contest. With Rob Edwards since replacing Nathan Jones in the Town hotseat, Heckingbottom said: “They’ve evolved, without a doubt. The style is similar but, with Rob, that change has come more in terms of the personnel and there;s one or two individuals who have featured a lot more since he came in, that’s the changes you are seeing.”

Like United, Town qualified for the play-offs last season after enjoying what many observers believed was a once-in-a-generation campaign. Heckingbottom, however, always suspected they would impress again and is not surprised to see them make the journey north boasting the third best away record in the division. Only United and leaders Burnley have been more effective on the road.

“Everyone let them go under the radar, apart from people within the game right now,” Heckingbottom said. “The teams that come down are always installed as favourites but Luton have always recruited really well and they have a style of play they keep on adding to. I always expected them to go well.”

Rob Edwards brings his Luton Town team to Bramall Lane: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

