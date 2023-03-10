Eyebrows raised over choice of ref for Blades v Luton so soon after poor showing against Wrexham

Eyebrows have been raised amongst Sheffield United supporters after Leigh Doughty was chosen to officiate their Championship clash against Luton tomorrow - so soon after his poor display at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup win over Wrexham last month.

Doughty attracted thinly-veiled criticism from both boss Paul Heckingbottom and United skipper Billy Sharp after his performance, which saw him award Wrexham two penalties and somehow deny the most blatant of all for United when Ollie Norwood’s shot was saved by Wrexham’s Elliott Lee.

Although United could have few complaints about Wrexham’s second penalty, when Norwood fouled Paul Mullin, replays suggested contact from Anel Ahmedhodzic on the Wrexham striker occured well outside the penalty area.

Heckingbottom referenced the next series of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary in his post match episode, saying Doherty had “done his best to get himself on Disney+ with some of his decision making”, while Sharp went further in a passionate post-match interview, in which he accused Doherty of “helping them [Wrexham] all night”.

Sharp was later fined £2,500 after admitting improper conduct, with the FA suggesting his comments “imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee”.

The decision to send Doughty back to Bramall Lane, just over a month after that game, has raised eyebrows amongst Unitedites. He was also in charge earlier this season when United beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 and took charge of the Blades’ 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last season, which led to Steve Cooper insisting he would “officially address” Doughty’s performance with the authorities after Forest had two penalty shouts turned down.

