Sheffield weather: City's winter wonderland after heavy snowfall is captured in 12 super pictures
Sheffield people opened their curtains this morning and woke to a winter wonderland much of which has been captured here with 12 amazing photographs.
Following some snowfall on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, Sheffield was hit by a further downpour of the white stuff the following day, on Thursday, March 9, making journeys home very difficult as buses were stopped on many routes.
Many commuters took to the roads on foot as many vehicles struggled to deal with the slippy snow-caked roads which became littered with abandoned cars and as we all eventually made it home no one could really have expected the sight that greeted us the following morning.
By Friday, March 10, homes, roads, pavements, gardens and parks were knee-deep in snow in many places as a muted, hushed silence enveloped much of the city as we pondered how we would all negotiate the days ahead.
In the meantime, many of our readers have helped document what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the worst and deepest snow falls to hit the city with these beautiful images that belying this weather’s often treacherous nature.