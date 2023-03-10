Sheffield people opened their curtains this morning and woke to a winter wonderland much of which has been captured here with 12 amazing photographs.

Following some snowfall on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, Sheffield was hit by a further downpour of the white stuff the following day, on Thursday, March 9, making journeys home very difficult as buses were stopped on many routes.

Many commuters took to the roads on foot as many vehicles struggled to deal with the slippy snow-caked roads which became littered with abandoned cars and as we all eventually made it home no one could really have expected the sight that greeted us the following morning.

By Friday, March 10, homes, roads, pavements, gardens and parks were knee-deep in snow in many places as a muted, hushed silence enveloped much of the city as we pondered how we would all negotiate the days ahead.

In the meantime, many of our readers have helped document what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the worst and deepest snow falls to hit the city with these beautiful images that belying this weather’s often treacherous nature.

A winter wonderland has been captured in pictures after a heavy snowfall hit Sheffield Winter has had one last almighty throw of the dice as heavy snow has swamped Sheffield and the region and here is a collection of some of our pictures as the weather took an icy grip.

Brookhouse Hill, Fulwood, Sheffield Pictured is slippery Brookhouse Hill, leading to Fulwood Road, at Fulwood, which often poses problems for motorists in snowfall which might explain why there was such little traffic running through this road this morning during the usual rush-hour times.

Heavy snowfall appears to have created a friendly face over a vehicle Sheffield Star reader Jodie Myles took this unusual photograph in Greenhill capturing what appears to be heavy snow that has wrapped itself around a vehicle and formed what appears to be a friendly face.

Beautiful snow-coated gardens greeted Sheffield residents Sheffield Star reader Tina Dagnall kindly posted this picture of lovely snow-coated gardens typical of what must have greeted so many of the city's residents as they opened their curtains.