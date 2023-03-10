Defensive changes, Doyle starts - Sheffield United predicted team v Luton Town, gallery
Sheffield United will look to build on Tuesday night’s impressive away win at Reading when they welcome fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Providing it doesn’t fall victim to the elements, the game will pit the Championship’s second and fifth-placed teams against each other in South Yorkshire as the Blades look to consolidate their grip on second place.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom says Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee are “fine” after limping off against the Royals, while a key man is also available again for selection after suspension.
So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s smart shoes and pick the side he would send out to face Rob Edwards’ side. Here's what he came up with – what would you do differently?