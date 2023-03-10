Defensive changes, Doyle starts - Sheffield United predicted team v Luton Town, gallery

Sheffield United will look to build on Tuesday night’s impressive away win at Reading when they welcome fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Providing it doesn’t fall victim to the elements, the game will pit the Championship’s second and fifth-placed teams against each other in South Yorkshire as the Blades look to consolidate their grip on second place.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom says Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee are “fine” after limping off against the Royals, while a key man is also available again for selection after suspension.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s smart shoes and pick the side he would send out to face Rob Edwards’ side. Here's what he came up with – what would you do differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham Another clean sheet for the United stopper in midweek, who made a smart save to keep out Andy Carroll’s thumping header as the Blades came back north with a big three points in the bag Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2 . George Baldock A big call between him and Jayden Bogle but Baldock gets the nod for me in anticipation of Luton’s ever-combative style. If he’s not yet fit enough to play 90 minutes than Bogle is an excellent replacement off the bench Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić Chris Basham has let no-one down while deputising for Ahmedhodžić but United’s record with and without the Bosnian this season speaks for itself and he comes back into my side after suspension Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . John Egan One of a number of no-brainers in this side, the Irishman keeps his place at centre-half and the captain’s armband too Photo: Paul Terry Photo Sales