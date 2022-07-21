Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both hard at work as they prepare for the start of the new season next weekend.

The Blades and the Owls have been away in Portugal separately for part of pre-season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are aiming for promotion from the Championship, whilst Darren Moore wants to get out of League One.

Here is the latest news from both Sheffield clubs today....

Financial update

Sheffield United won’t be ‘throwing money’ at new players between now and the end of the transfer window.

They are taking a reserved approach to recruitment this summer.

Heckingbottom has told The Star:

“When we came out of the Premier League, the budget changed. It’s changed again this season. We won’t be throwing money at it. We have to be careful we get the right positions.”

Khadra latest

The Blades are trying to sign attacker Reda Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He impressed on loan in the second tier with Blackburn Rovers last term.

The Star report that the club continue ‘to try and finalise’ the deal.

Midfielder incoming

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old was on loan with fellow third tier club Ipswich Town last season.

The Owls have secured the midfielder’s signature now and he has become their latest arrival.

Wilks update

Wednesday-linked Mallik Wilks was left out of Hull City’s squad for their friendly against Leicester City last night.

The Tigers didn’t name him in their squad at all as they lost 4-0 to the Foxes.