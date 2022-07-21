With just over a week to go before next month’s visit to Watford, which marks the start of United’s latest attempt to reach the Premier League, Heckingbottom suggested he has stressed the importance of keeping Sander Berge, Max Lowe and George Baldock during his regular meetings with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy.

Asked if losing players at this stage of the transfer window would disrupt United’s preparations for the forthcoming campaign, Heckingbottom joked: “That deadline has now passed.”

Paul Heckingbottom wants to block any departures from Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But, whilst privately acknowledging the temptation to accept any serious bids could prove difficult to resist, he struck a deadly serious tone when asked to describe the potential consequences.

“No players sold, that’s my view,” Heckingbottom said. “My job is to protect the team.

“It’s not my money, I get that. But within the organisation, I view my role as being to protect the team and that means having the best squad and the best players.”

“Every conversation I have with (chief executive) Steve (Bettis) and the board, that’s top of my list,” he added. “Decisions have to be made together, which they are being.”

George Baldock has stressed he is happy at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

That comment represents an attempt by Heckingbottom to ensure he is allowed to have a say on whether United accept any offers they might receive for Berge and Lowe before the window closes.

Berge, the Norway midfielder, is being encouraged by both his agent and his country’s head coach Stale Solbakken to leave South Yorkshire following United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

Lowe, who helped Nottingham Forest reach the top-flight after moving to the City Ground on loan last term, has attracted interest from Olympiacos. However, the Greeks’ £1m proposal was rejected by United, who value the defender at around five times that amount.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has been in demand this summer: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Baldock, meanwhile, has previously been monitored by Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.