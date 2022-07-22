Charles has come on leaps and bounds since coming on board at Hillsborough, and has spent lots of time with Darren Moore’s first team as goalkeeper coach, Adriano Basso, looks to keep up his development.

The teenager – who is a Northern Ireland youth international – was part of the travelling group that went to Portugal this month, and Basso could be seen spending extra time working with him in order to try and maintain his levels of improvement.

Turning 17 this week opens the door for the Owls to offer him his first pro deal at Middlewood Road, something that they were not allowed to do whilst he was still 16, and it would be a surprise if they weren’t out to do so as soon as possible.

There has been no indication that talks are underway with Charles at this point, however his goalkeeping counterpart, Jack Hall, was handed a deal shortly after his 17th birthday, and talks with Bailey Cadamarteri got started quickly as well.

Of last year’s U18s, Hall, Cadamarteri and Leojo Davidson – as well as Josh Ashman and Fuad Sesay – have all penned professional deals, while others may well be on the cards.

All of the above will be looking to impress in 2022/23 as they work with U18 boss, Andy Holdsworth, and U21 manager, Neil Thompson, and it would no doubt come as a huge boost to Charles if he was to secure that professional contract now that he’s actually able to do so.