Sheffield United could get huge triple injury boost for Sheffield Wednesday derby after Oliver Arblaster update

Sheffield United could receive a timely injury boost in time for the Steel City derby against their rivals Wednesday next month. The Blades have a number of players on the sidelines at present, including long-term absentee Oliver Arblaster.

But he has now returned to training after recovering from an ACL injury - ironically suffered against the Owls last November - and is on track for a return in and around the next international break, according to boss Chris Wilder.

The next pause in the Championship fixtures comes in just under three weeks, with United resuming their domestic commitments with a short trip to Hillsborough on November 23. By that point the Blades hope to have Gus Hamer back available, after their key man damaged knee ligaments during the last break.

And he could be joined by Arblaster and Tahith Chong, who has also spent time on the sidelines recently after an unfortunate knee injury sustained in the warm-up before victory at Oxford United earlier this month. The former Luton Town man had been scheduled to make his full debut in that game.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, boss Wilder admitted: “The group is the grooup right now. Ollie is back training, and that’s going to be possibly international break next time.

“I’ve talked about Gus, hopefully we’ll have Tom Davies back on Friday [against Preston North End]. Chongy will be the nexy international break I should imagine, as well. Getting a couple of those boys back would be good for the group.”

The returns of Davies, Chong and Arblaster will greatly strengthen Wilder’s options in the middle of the park, which were boosted over the last week by the signing of former Crystal Palace and Ajax man Jaïro Riedewald and the return from injury of ex-Leeds United man Jamie Shackleton.

Shackleton came off the bench on Saturday to help see out victory at home to Watford, marking his first competitive appearance for the Blades in more than 300 days. “Jamie has had a bit of a tough time with it,” Wilder admitted.

“He injured his knee pre-season at Rotherham last season and got a foot injury which he can't really do anything about. He was really unfortunate, and he picked up an injury this pre-season as well. He's got a big part to play.

“He's played in the Premier League under Marcelo [Bielsa, at Leeds] numerous times. He can play right back in the four, wing-back, and can play in the middle of the park. He’s a good character to have around, and a positive player when he's fit.”