Chris Wilder addresses "worst-case" scenario over Gus Hamer injury after “didn’t look great” admission

Gus Hamer will miss Sheffield United’s upcoming clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at the least, Chris Wilder has admitted, with the Blades chief crossing his fingers that his star man will return sooner rather than later. Hamer missed Saturday’s win over Watford after damaging knee ligaments in training.

Although it is not as serious as Oliver Arblaster’s ACL injury, which has kept him out for almost a year, Hamer’s issue has still caused some concern behind the scenes at Bramall Lane, with the hope that he will be fit to return next month - potentially around the time of United’s derby clash with Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Hamer was spotted at Bramall Lane on Saturday wearing a knee brace after joining Tom Davies on the sidelines against Javi Gracia’s side. “There's a medical meeting now, so they're discussing that,” said Wilder this morning when asked for an update on Hamer’s fitness.

“To everybody it didn't look great on Saturday, him walking around the pitch with a brace on his knee. I don't believe it's going to be long, long term. He's not an Ollie Arblaster, nine to 12 months.

“But I don't think he'll be available for this week. So we'll see how this week goes but I've ruled him out of this week. We’ll see what happens and what comes of this medical meeting.”

Asked in his pre-Rovers press conference whether he had planned for the worst in regards to Hamer being out for months, Wilder insisted: “No, because I don't think there's going to be that worst-case scenario. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it's going to be a short-term injury.”

Also on the agenda as United’s medical and coaching staff meet is Davies’ fitness, with the former Everton man tweaking a calf after coming off the bench at Hull City before the international break.

It is the latest in a succession of injury blows for the ex-England U21 international, who has struggled for consistent fitness since he arrived in South Yorkshire but showed how valuable a player he can be with an impressive performance against Southampton on his most recent return earlier this month.

“Tom is back out training now,” said Wilder ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, the second of three games in the space of six days ahead of Friday night’s clash with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston at Deepdale.

“This is one that we've talked about for a long time. I might have to give him a little bit more time as well, to get a little bit stronger in terms of his recovery. So he doesn't pick up another injury as well. We are lacking that experience and quality.

“We’re disappointed for Tom, more importantly. His performance against Southampton was excellent. He showed for 70 minutes why we're desperate to get him in and around the team.

“So he'll be disappointed that he's missed the last game but hopefully we should have some more news on him this week. If he doesn't make Tuesday, then fingers crossed he can make Friday night.”