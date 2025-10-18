Sheffield United player ratings v Watford

Sheffield United registered a long-overdue first home win of the season this afternoon as they overcame Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane. The result was also enough to lift them off t he bottom of the table, leapfrogging their rivals Wednesday.

It still wasn’t sparkling or free-flowing or without jeapordy, Watford enjoying a number of first-half chances and hitting the bar with five minutes remaining to set nerves jangling inside Bramall Lane, but the Blades did what they had to do and got the job done.

Callum O’Hare was the hero with his second goal of the season, finishing a move he had begun from a couple of yards out, and Unitedites will now hope this is the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes after a torrid start to the season.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Michael Cooper n/a

Impossible to rate him, really, considering he had the sum total of nothing of note to do in the game, apart from a comfortable first-half save which he could have thrown his cap on were he wearing one.

The closest Watford came to troubling him was in the dying minutes, when a shot cannoned off the top of the Blades crossbar from Imran Louza, while two more glorious opportunities in either half - and one even better with the final kick of the game - were squandered without Cooper even being tested

Chieo Ogbene 6

The only consistency with Ogbene is his inconsistency but whatever type of game he’s having on the ball you can count on a fully-committed display and he showed that again here, with United responding in kind.

There were a few occasions when he managed to wriggle free down the right while he put in a good defensive display as well to protect his skipper Tanganga before he made way for Jamie Shackleton on the former Leeds man’s comeback from injury

Japhet Tanganga 7

The former Millwall man did his best Chris Basham impression at times here as he marauded forward from right centre-half and showed some silky footwork as the Blades looked to build on their one-goal lead and put the game to bed.

Earlier he’d had a half-chance to open the scoring himself when he rose highest at the back post to meet Barry’s corner. It may have been sneaking into the side-netting but Selvik in the away goal wasn’t willing to take that chance and he palmed it behind diving to his right.

Another impressive display from United’s skipper who oozes calmness and class

Mark McGuinness 7

Also had a good chance to break the deadlock from a corner as he met Barry’s corner but saw Selvik get down quickly to his right to parry it away. As well as being defensively solid he was excellent on the ball, too, with a couple of lovely cross-field pings quickly turning defence into attack for the Blades

Ben Mee 7

Watching Mee in the last few games since he came into the United side, there’s no secret as to why he’s had such an impressive career. He does the basics so well - heads it when it needs heading, kicks it when it needs kicking - and sticks to his task so diligently, adding a bit of flair here and there such as the early crossfield pass to Ogbene on the right wing and a late bicycle-kick clearance as United looked to close out the win.

He doesn’t appear shy to vocalise his extensive experience, either, having a heated discussion with O’Hare after a Watford chance which ended in the pair meeting mid-pitch to get their points of view across

Sam McCallum 8

One of the left-back’s most impactful games in a United shirt since Wilder signed him last summer, and potentially the best overall. He almost set the tone inside the first few minutes with a vicious effort on the volley that wasn’t too far over Selvik’s crossbar, before a lovely cross from the left picked out McGuinness who was only denied by some good defending at the back post.

He had to be alert at the other end of the pitch too, a timely interception soon after preventing Sissoko from bearing down on Cooper’s goal after some nice interplay from the visitors, while his long throw was also a weapon for the Blades from both wings.

He tested the handling of Selvik with a second-half free-kick which, if it had gone in, would have capped his impressive performance. He’s had to play understudy to Harrison Burrows for a long time but this was his time to step out of the shadows.

He was replaced later on by Burrows, receiving a standing ovation while he made his way around the pitch - and on this showing it’s his shirt to lose.

Sydie Peck 6

Played his best football of the season alongside Tom Davies last time out at Bramall Lane but had to readjust without the former Everton man alongside him. Peck, fresh from more England U21 duty, was always available to receive the ball and looked to keep United ticking, seeing a first-half effort blocked as he looked for that elusive first senior goal in Blades colours. It’ll come

Djibril Soumare 6

Back in the side with Davies absent from the squad completely and looked more in tune with the pace of the game than he did last time out at Oxford, when he seemed a yard off the pace throughout.

But here he and Peck held firm against their Watford counterparts, with the Senegalese looking to get forward when he could as well and winning a free-kick in the second half from which McCallum tested the reflexes of Selvik. Replaced later on by new boy Riedewald

Louie Barry 5

It’s been largely a watching brief for the on-loan Aston Villa man in recent weeks and it showed in his rusty performance this afternoon. Whatever he tried didn’t seem to come off and at one stage early on he was even struggling to keep his footing on the wet pitch as the ball pinged around him.

At one point after being easily dispossessed a lone voice in the south stand suggested to Wilder that it may be time to pursue alternative options down the left wing, albeit in less polite terms.

On another day he could have had a couple of assists from corners on the right but that wouldn’t have matched up with the eye test, which suggested it was another tough afternoon for the young man in his first experience of the Championship before he was replaced before the hour mark by the returning Andre Brooks

Callum O’Hare 7.5

Shades of Iliman Ndiaye in O’Hare’s attire, striding out in the throwback long-sleeve shirt the Senegalese starboy used to wear, and in his performance as well as he buzzed about with typical tenacity, adding the much-needed end product as well.

The United No.10 has made no secret of his desire to add more goals to his game and he was in the right place at the right time here to make it two for the season when he put United ahead just before the hour mark.

He’d earlier begun the move with a nice interchange with Tanganga before feeding Campbell, then continuing his run as Campbell’s flick was saved and then sub Andre Brooks’ miscued effort landed in his path a couple of yards out.

It was the moment his general display deserved, with so many nice moments on the ball and more than a fair share of defensive work too, leading the United press and so often winning the ball back high to create at least a half chance

Tyrese Campbell 6

Another tireless shift from the United forward who worked the channels so selflessly and wowed the crowd early on with some good hold-up play and a lovely backheel pass to Barry, which his teammate couldn’t take advantage of.

He was close to a third of the season in the second half, when his flicked effort was palmed away by Selvik low down to his right,

Subs: Andre Brooks

Came off the bench on his return from injury and was involved in another golden moment against the Hornets, albeit not as aesthetically pleasing as his winner at Vicarage Road last season as he scuffed his effort after Campbell’s effort had been palmed into his path.

But his blushes were spared when O’Hare followed up to put the Blades ahead

Also used: Ings, Burrows, Riedewald, Shackleton