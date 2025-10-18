Gus Hamer Sheffield United injury timescale hope after huge blow with Sheffield Wednesday clash on horizon

Gus Hamer was absent from Sheffield United’s game against Watford this afternoon with a ligament injury, boss Chris Wilder confirmed, as the wait now begins to see when the key Blade will be fit for a return. As we revealed earlier, Hamer’s knee issue has caused some concern behind the scenes at Bramall Lane.

Without him the Blades picked up their first home win of the season, with his good friend Callum O’Hare scoring the winner to hopefully get United’s campaign up and running, but any significant length of absence will be a real blow for United’s hopes of turning around their fortunes.

While Unitedites will be keen to see Hamer back out on the pitch as soon as possible, eyes are turning towards the prospect of a Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday on the horizon in around a month’s time.

That is understood to be a realistic timeframe for a potential return, with boss Wilder playing down fears that his star man could be out for a prolonged period of time. “It was just a freak accident in training,” he explained.

“He's gone to do a shooting session on Tuesday, he's just come inside and tweaked his medial ligament in his knee. He wanted to play but the scan says we have to discuss it and make a decision on that. We have to look after the medium and log-term future of Gus.

“We have to take into consideration a lot of things at the moment but I don't think he'll be ready for this week. We'll see how that unfolds. I think it will be more short to medium term. It's not like an ACL, like Ollie Arblaster's.”

Another notable absentee from the United squad was midfielder Tom Davies, not long after making his much-heralded return from injury. The former Everton man’s time at Bramall Lane has been plagued by injury, with more uncertainty ahead of the final two games of three in the space of six days for United.

“It was the same with Tom,” Wilder added. “He tweaked his calf in the Hull game when he came on. That's the same. He had a scan and it showed there was an issue. He's been incredibly unfortunate. But one of things we talked about, with losing those boys, is that other players have to step through."