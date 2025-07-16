What should Sheffield United expect from the player set to become their third signing of the summer transfer window?

Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry on loan ahead of the new Championship season as Ruben Selles looks to seal a reunion with the former England youth international.

The new Blades head coach worked with Barry during what would be an unsuccessful loan spell at Hull City and is now closing in on a deal to make the 22-year-old the latest addition to his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Bramall Lane.

Tyler Bindon and Ehije Ukaki have become the first two new signings of the Selles era over the last month and Barry is close to becoming the third as they continue to hold talks with Villa over a loan deal after a proposed permanent switch to Hull broke down.

But what would the Blades be getting from the Villa winger? We take a look at some past quotes from key figures at his former clubs.

Tactically very intelligent

Barry in action for Swindon against Port Vale in the League Two play-off semi finals | Getty Images

The Villa academy product made the first loan move of his career when he joined Ipswich Town in August 2021 - but it was during a similar spell with Swindon Town during the second half of the same season when Barry really started to show what he can offer by scoring six goals and providing one assist in 16 games for the Robins. After a particular purple that brought three goals in two games, then Swindon manager Ben Garner hailed the youngster’s progress during his time with the club.

He said: "There's been a massive change in him since he walked through the door. He's grown in confidence with each passing day. "The group has accepted him straight away, which I think is a massive help. He’s fitted in really well, worked well in training, wants to learn, wants to improve. He's very coachable, very very coachable and takes things on. Tactically very intelligent. The confidence of the goal at Carlisle last week and then these two finishes on Tuesday, for a young lad at 18-years-old, to go in like that and show that composure, is wonderful."

Outstanding one v one player

Birmingham City have been linked with an ambitious loan move for Aston Villa winger Louie Barry. | Getty Images

Further loan stints with MK Dons and Salford City were secured before Barry continued to fast-track his development away from Villa Park when he agreed to what would become a highly successful spell with Stockport County. The Hatters fought off interest from a number of other clubs to land Barry for the 2023/24 season and was eventually extended for the first half of last season. He rewarded their persistence with 25 goals and seven assists in 46 games in all competitions.

Speaking when his club completed the initial loan deal for Barry, director of football Simon Wilson told the club website: “We are delighted to secure Louie for the upcoming season, and feel he will add attributes we do not have in the group. He is an outstanding one v one player who can scare the life out of defenders. We want to be a team that has different types of tools to win games; this was something we felt we needed, and we believe Louie is one of the best around.”

Barry’s progression

Getty Images

A return to Villa followed and such was the impact he made during his time at Edgeley Park, Unai Emery admitted a big decision was lying in wait as he assessed the options available to Barry for the next stage in his development.

He explained: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year. He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential. We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him. This is the next step for us in the next weeks.

Barry would move to Hull City just days before the January transfer window came to a close and made just four appearances as injuries hit his time with the Tigers. However, he will hope to make a bigger impact in the Championship when and if he finalises a move to become a Blade in the not too distant future.

