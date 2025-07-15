Sheffield United closing in on latest wildcard arrival while Aston Villa transfer deal lined up

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are closing in on their latest wildcard transfer, The Star understands, as they return to Bulgaria again for a third player in the space of a few months. The Blades have already signed Christian Nwachukwu and Ehije Ukaki from Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv.

And they are set to return to that division once again this summer as they look to tie up a deal for Mihail Polendakov, an 18-year-old defender from Septembri Sofia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bord, the former poker player now playing a key role in shaping United’s transfer policy, has a minority stake in the Bulgarian club and Polendakov was understood to have visited Sheffield this week as a move edged closer.

The teenager had previously been expected to move to Russia to take the next step in his career but it instead looks increasingly likely that it will come at Bramall Lane as the latest AI-identified signing made by the Blades’ ownership group.

Tom Davies’ run of bad luck with injury continued as the Sheffield United midfielder looks set to miss the next four weeks of pre-season training

Sheffield United closing in on latest wildcard signing

United are also hopeful of beating off competition from elsewhere in the Championship to sign Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa. He spent time under Blades boss Ruben Selles last season at Hull City, who were interested in re-signing him this summer ahead of the new Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last night after a 6-2 friendly victory over York City in his first game in charge of the Blades, Selles admitted there had been “progress” on the transfer front.

“The market is fluid and there are some situations in the market where we need to wait a little bit,” he added. “We expect to have someone in, in the next seven days or so.

“I think the squad is really good as it is, so I don't think we need to go huge in our recruitment. We just need a couple of positions to support what we already have."

Your next Sheffield United read: “Very important” Sheffield United man stakes claim with starring role as Blades fulfil "must-win" promise