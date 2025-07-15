Sheffield United kicked off their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season with a 6-2 hammering of York City this evening. The game saw the official start of the Ruben Selles era at Bramall Lane, the Spaniard replacing Chris Wilder in the dugout last month.
And Blades fans were offered a first glimpse of what his side may look like, with new signing Tyler Bindon making his debut in the new purple third kit as a substitute as Selles started with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson for the first 45 minutes.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as they began pre-season in fine style...
1. Michael Cooper n/a
A virtual spectator for his half of football as United camped almost exclusively on the front foot and then protected him well when York did have a foray forward
2. Femi Seriki 7
For portions of the first half he was United's most advanced player and will love the opportunity of playing so advanced down the right. Went close to a goal when his shot was well saved by Male and was defensively excellent too, with a couple of very timely challenges to prevent Pearce from testing Cooper | Eleanor Freeman
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
May have given the Blades the lead with a flicked header from Marsh's corner but didn't celebrate overenthusiastically, with some doubt over who got the last touch before it made its way into Male's net. Some timely interceptions at the other end too as he played the game at half-speed, such is his obvious class
4. Jack Robinson 6
Went close to adding his name to the scoresheet with a flashed drive at the back post that went across goal rather than into it. Will have been relieved when the ball got caught under his foot on halfway and allowed York to break, before the chance was snuffed out
