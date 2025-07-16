There were a few players missing from the Sheffield United side that took on York City on Tuesday night

Tom Davies has suffered the latest cruel injury blow of his Sheffield United career after picking up a fitness issue on last week’s pre-season trip to Girona. The former Everton man will miss the start of the new Championship campaign.

Only last week the former England U21 international spoke of his desire to show the levels he still believes he can reach in a United shirt, with a full pre-season seen as a big part of that. But he will miss the warm-up schedule for the third successive year after being ruled out for at least a month.

Davies was a notable absentee from the teamsheet for the Blades’ first pre-season clash of the summer last night, as they hammered York City 6-2 in an entertaining clash in West Yorkshire. Sydie Peck also missed out, but his injury absence is not as serious.

“Sydie picked up a late injury, so he has not been able to start pre-season with us,” boss Ruben Selles explained. “He has been training, but it was more about building him up, and hopefully, he will be involved in the next game.

What Ruben Selles said about Tom Davies

“With Tom Davies, it is a little bit different. He got an injury in Girona, and so we expect him to be out for some weeks. He will be back in approximately a month.

“He’s unlucky. The way we do things and the way we try to perform demands a lot from the players. And with Tom, the most important thing is that he recovers well and when he comes back, he stays healthy for the rest of the season.”

Fellow midfielder Jamie Shackleton will also miss a similar amount of time after missing the York friendly through injury, having seen his hopes of making a good impression at Bramall Lane wrecked by fitness issues last season after making the move from Leeds United.

